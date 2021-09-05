Analysts Expect Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.39 Billion

Analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) will announce sales of $1.39 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.39 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.40 billion. Zebra Technologies reported sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full year sales of $5.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.53 billion to $5.54 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.44 billion to $5.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Zebra Technologies.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $482.14.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total transaction of $3,835,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 673 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $378,226.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,081 shares of company stock valued at $5,886,896. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter worth about $29,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 67.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 42.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBRA stock opened at $590.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $554.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $512.85. The stock has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $246.83 and a 1 year high of $594.77.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

