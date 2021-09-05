Analysts Set American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Price Target at $24.17

Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.17.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMWL. Zacks Investment Research raised American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Cowen decreased their price target on American Well from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Well from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on American Well from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

In related news, CMO Mary Modahl sold 25,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $267,547.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 259,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,161.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $1,340,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,088 shares of company stock worth $2,801,977 in the last quarter. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMWL. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Well during the 2nd quarter worth $4,058,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of American Well by 198.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,318,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,169,000 after buying an additional 1,540,792 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of American Well during the 2nd quarter worth $1,101,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Well by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 7,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in American Well by 3,988.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,332,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMWL traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.64. The company had a trading volume of 955,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,794. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.14. American Well has a 12-month low of $9.43 and a 12-month high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $60.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.28 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 79.09%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Well will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

