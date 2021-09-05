Analysts Set Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Price Target at GBX 1,262

Shares of Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) have been given an average rating of “Sell” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,262 ($16.49).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ANTO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($17.64) to GBX 1,320 ($17.25) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,490 ($19.47) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of ANTO stock traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,424.50 ($18.61). The company had a trading volume of 978,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,458 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,614.54. The company has a market capitalization of £14.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65. Antofagasta has a 12-month low of GBX 978.40 ($12.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,972 ($25.76).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Antofagasta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.18%.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

