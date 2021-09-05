Analysts Set British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Price Target at GBX 3,568.44

Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,568.44 ($46.62).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BATS. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of British American Tobacco stock traded down GBX 8 ($0.10) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,711 ($35.42). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,561,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,964,866. British American Tobacco has a 52-week low of GBX 207.50 ($2.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,961.50 ($38.69). The company has a market cap of £62.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,734.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,736.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25.

In related news, insider Karen Guerra bought 2,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,705 ($35.34) per share, with a total value of £68,220.10 ($89,130.00).

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

