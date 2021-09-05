Analysts Set British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Price Target at GBX 3,568.44

Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,568.44 ($46.62).
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BATS. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.
Shares of British American Tobacco stock traded down GBX 8 ($0.10) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,711 ($35.42). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,561,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,964,866. British American Tobacco has a 52-week low of GBX 207.50 ($2.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,961.50 ($38.69). The company has a market cap of £62.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,734.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,736.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25.
British American Tobacco Company Profile
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.
