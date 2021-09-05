Analysts Set Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Target Price at $21.80

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.80.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CADE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

NYSE CADE opened at $21.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $23.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.87.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.35. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $185.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 81.08%.

In other Cadence Bancorporation news, Director Marc J. Shapiro bought 6,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $130,582.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,582.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 316.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

