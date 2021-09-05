Analysts Set HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Price Target at $136.67

Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $136.67.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HEI shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their target price on HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of HEI traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.44. 186,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,048. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 61.30, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.26. HEICO has a 52 week low of $99.55 and a 52 week high of $148.95.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $471.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.48 million. HEICO had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that HEICO will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HEICO during the first quarter worth $46,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HEICO in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. 25.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

