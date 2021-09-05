Analysts Set NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Price Target at $173.06

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $173.06.

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $163.29. 4,254,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,279,722. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. NIKE has a 52-week low of $110.21 and a 52-week high of $174.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

In other NIKE news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $3,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 379,671 shares of company stock worth $60,634,427. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. TFC Financial Management grew its position in shares of NIKE by 6.1% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,041 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp grew its position in shares of NIKE by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,728 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 1.2% during the second quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 3.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,872 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 3.5% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

