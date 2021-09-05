Analyzing Pantheon Resources (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) and Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF)

Pantheon Resources (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) and Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Pantheon Resources alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Pantheon Resources and Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pantheon Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft 1 2 3 0 2.33

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus price target of $80.00, indicating a potential downside of 15.57%. Given Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft is more favorable than Pantheon Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Pantheon Resources and Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pantheon Resources N/A N/A N/A Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft 9.99% 17.46% 5.07%

Volatility & Risk

Pantheon Resources has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pantheon Resources and Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pantheon Resources $90,000.00 5,136.78 -$16.98 million N/A N/A Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft $113.07 billion 0.50 $4.31 billion $6.54 14.49

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Pantheon Resources.

Summary

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft beats Pantheon Resources on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pantheon Resources Company Profile

Pantheon Resources Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through the U.S.A. and Head Office geographical segments. The U.S.A. segment includes non-current assets, income, and operating liabilities. The Head Office segment handles most of the corporate administration. The company was founded on March 8, 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories. The Motorcycles segment focuses on the premium segment. The Financial Services segment offers credit financing, leasing and other services to retail customers. The Other Entities segment includes holding and group financing activities. The company was founded on March 6, 1916 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Pantheon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantheon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.