Analyzing QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) and DynTek (OTCMKTS:DYNE)

QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) and DynTek (OTCMKTS:DYNE) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get QIWI alerts:

15.6% of QIWI shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of DynTek shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares QIWI and DynTek’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QIWI 23.71% 32.47% 14.24% DynTek N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

QIWI has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DynTek has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for QIWI and DynTek, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QIWI 1 2 0 0 1.67 DynTek 0 0 0 0 N/A

QIWI currently has a consensus target price of $13.25, suggesting a potential upside of 50.91%. Given QIWI’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe QIWI is more favorable than DynTek.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares QIWI and DynTek’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QIWI $585.30 million 0.94 $124.79 million $2.23 3.94 DynTek N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

QIWI has higher revenue and earnings than DynTek.

Summary

QIWI beats DynTek on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QIWI

Qiwi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services (PS), Consumer Financial Services (CFS), Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), Rocketbank (RB), and Corporate and Other (CO). The PS segment provides virtual distribution services through the QIWI Wallet and other QIWI applications. The CFS segment encompasses financial services rendered to individuals, currently presented by Sovest installment card project. The SME segment offers a range of services to small and medium businesses. The RB segment consists of digital banking services, including debit cards and deposits to retail customers. The CO segment represents expenses related to corporate operations of QIWI Group. The company was founded on February 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Nicosia, Cyprus.

About DynTek

DynTek, Inc. provides professional information technology services to mid-market commercial businesses, state and local government agencies, and educational institutions. It offers infrastructure and data center solutions, including advanced networking, security, server virtualization, and servers and storage solutions; and Microsoft platform solutions comprising management and virtualization, messaging, communications, desktop, data platform, identity and security, portals and collaboration, and midmarket solutions. The company also provides endpoint computing solutions, such as desktop and application, application and desktop virtualization, and desktop management solutions; and talent acquisition and staff augmentation solutions. In addition, it engages in value-added resale of hardware and software products. The company was formerly known as TekInsight, Inc. and changed its name to DynTek, Inc. in December 2001. DynTek, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Receive News & Ratings for QIWI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIWI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.