Analyzing Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF) & ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS)

Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF) and ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Get Till Capital alerts:

Till Capital has a beta of -0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProSight Global has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Till Capital and ProSight Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Till Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A ProSight Global 0 3 0 0 2.00

ProSight Global has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.17%. Given ProSight Global’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ProSight Global is more favorable than Till Capital.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Till Capital and ProSight Global’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Till Capital $160,000.00 100.68 -$1.56 million N/A N/A ProSight Global $816.11 million 0.69 $22.23 million $0.91 14.12

ProSight Global has higher revenue and earnings than Till Capital.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.8% of ProSight Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.5% of Till Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of ProSight Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Till Capital and ProSight Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Till Capital N/A -14.84% -4.63% ProSight Global 6.11% 7.39% 1.49%

Summary

ProSight Global beats Till Capital on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Till Capital Company Profile

Till Capital Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the reinsurance business. It also invests in royalties and equity holdings in the resources sector. The company was founded on August 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

ProSight Global Company Profile

ProSight Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. It underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple perils, and others. The company serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries. ProSight Global, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Till Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Till Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.