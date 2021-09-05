Anaplan’s (PLAN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $95.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PLAN. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. cut their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anaplan currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.17.

NYSE:PLAN opened at $67.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.09 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.55. Anaplan has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $144.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.80 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.01% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Anaplan will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Anaplan news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $44,712.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,906.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 73,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $5,149,340.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,337,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,681,228.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 258,175 shares of company stock valued at $15,007,947. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 162,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,666,000 after acquiring an additional 17,993 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 10,779 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Anaplan by 5.1% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

