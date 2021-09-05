Andrew Craig Miller Sells 5,500 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Stock

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total transaction of $651,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,031,816.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Andrew Craig Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,500 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total transaction of $571,560.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Andrew Craig Miller sold 8,334 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.44, for a total transaction of $1,095,420.96.

On Friday, June 11th, Andrew Craig Miller sold 8,333 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total transaction of $1,077,706.89.

Shares of KRTX stock opened at $120.64 on Friday. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.58 and a 12 month high of $146.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.81. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -31.17 and a beta of 1.83.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.17. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 10.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 7.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 17.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 86.1% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 35.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Karuna Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.91.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

