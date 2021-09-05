ANON (ANON) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.00

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. During the last week, ANON has traded 47.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ANON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ANON has a market cap of $27,521.82 and $1.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ANON alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002507 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.41 or 0.00066446 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00063950 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.17 or 0.00154830 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.02 or 0.00218272 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003222 BTC.

ANON Profile

ANON is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

Buying and Selling ANON

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ANON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ANON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.