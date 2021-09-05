Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.200-$-0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $90.50 million-$91 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $90.52 million.Appian also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.680-$-0.650 EPS.

Appian stock traded up $5.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.69. The company had a trading volume of 494,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,629. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.82. Appian has a 1-year low of $54.53 and a 1-year high of $260.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of -169.68 and a beta of 1.72.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Appian had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.74 million. As a group, analysts expect that Appian will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $186.00 target price on shares of Appian in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie raised shares of Appian from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Appian from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Appian has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $122.00.

In related news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $796,323.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,687.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 9,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $1,344,844.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,788 shares in the company, valued at $17,830,196.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Appian stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 595,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,399 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.84% of Appian worth $82,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.52% of the company’s stock.

About Appian

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

