Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Spectrum Management Group LLC

Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,862 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,838 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 2.5% of Spectrum Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Apple by 57.7% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 585.7% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Apple during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its holdings in Apple by 135.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 60.0% during the second quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple stock opened at $154.30 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.10 and a 12 month high of $154.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.33 and its 200-day moving average is $133.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. New Street Research lowered Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.79.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

