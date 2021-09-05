Arcblock (ABT) Price Hits $0.22 on Major Exchanges

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Arcblock has a total market capitalization of $21.35 million and $7.98 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arcblock coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000419 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Arcblock has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.96 or 0.00063814 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003256 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00015510 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.09 or 0.00124091 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $419.15 or 0.00811598 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00047296 BTC.

About Arcblock

Arcblock is a coin. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Arcblock Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

