Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 902 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000.

NASDAQ ESGU remained flat at $$104.12 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 599,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,991. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $72.68 and a 1-year high of $104.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.15.

