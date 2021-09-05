Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.68 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,261 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,709,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,532,000 after buying an additional 2,055,162 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 1,978,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,649,000 after purchasing an additional 69,237 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,920,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,927 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,039,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,700,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,033,000 after purchasing an additional 18,669 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $82.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,741,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032,045. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $82.11 and a twelve month high of $83.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.65.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.