Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.50 Million Holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GDXJ. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 6,300.0% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at $64,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 28.6% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at $92,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDXJ traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.98. The stock had a trading volume of 9,249,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,641,460. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $39.51 and a 12 month high of $62.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.54.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

