Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $8.43 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,009 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up 1.2% of Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $8,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 21.5% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFV traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,735,003 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.07.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

