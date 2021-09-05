Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 12,090 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 184.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,090 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 130.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 78.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 258.6% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 80.0% during the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WPC traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.31. 812,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966,805. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.68 and a 52-week high of $82.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.18 and a 200-day moving average of $74.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 0.73.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.12). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $319.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.61%.

WPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Capital One Financial upgraded W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.20.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

