Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,476 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 817,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,192,000 after buying an additional 11,392 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,068,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 28.4% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 38,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 8,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,735,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,160,000 after buying an additional 188,452 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.14. The stock had a trading volume of 963,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,058. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $54.05 and a one year high of $55.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.37 and a 200 day moving average of $55.08.

