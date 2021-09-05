Arizona State Retirement System Has $862,000 Stock Holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KWR. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 178.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the first quarter worth $45,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 10.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 10.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 7.2% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KWR opened at $262.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.47. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 1 year low of $170.31 and a 1 year high of $301.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $244.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.32. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.70%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This is a boost from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corp. is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.