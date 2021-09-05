Arizona State Retirement System Has $926,000 Stock Position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 60,175 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 22,991 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $37.28 on Friday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $30.54 and a one year high of $46.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.05 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.29.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $450.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, One Step, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.