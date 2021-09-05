Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,127 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 8.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Atkore were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Atkore by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Atkore in the 1st quarter valued at $3,451,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 233.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 11,083 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Atkore in the 1st quarter valued at $520,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Atkore stock opened at $90.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.98. Atkore Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $98.00.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $853.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.41 million. Atkore had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 85.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATKR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Atkore from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other Atkore news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 54,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.13, for a total value of $4,891,632.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

