Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,415 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in PROG were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in PROG by 224.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in PROG by 33.5% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in PROG by 25.7% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in PROG by 55.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PROG in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Brian Garner acquired 2,500 shares of PROG stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.89 per share, for a total transaction of $107,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,152.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven A. Michaels acquired 7,500 shares of PROG stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.91 per share, for a total transaction of $321,825.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 12,500 shares of company stock worth $536,825 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

PRG stock opened at $47.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.70. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.27 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.99.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.23. PROG had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 29.18%. On average, analysts forecast that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of PROG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PROG presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

