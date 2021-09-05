Arizona State Retirement System Sells 5,090 Shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,024 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 5,090 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,585,251 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $537,438,000 after buying an additional 16,968,006 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352,740 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $63,941,000 after buying an additional 306,078 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,055,098 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $44,879,000 after buying an additional 1,318,549 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,712,072 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $39,840,000 after buying an additional 523,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,906,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ISBC shares. Stephens raised Investors Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $17.50 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Investors Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.65 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.09.

Shares of ISBC stock opened at $14.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.14. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $15.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 28.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.