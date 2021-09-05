Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ASAN has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Asana from $50.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Asana from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Asana from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Asana from $50.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Asana presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.79.

NYSE ASAN opened at $93.85 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -63.41. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.81.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.26 million. The firm’s revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Asana will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.69 per share, for a total transaction of $9,922,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 836,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,203,106.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total value of $1,823,475.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 315,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,036,135.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,940,000 shares of company stock worth $101,122,600 and have sold 166,632 shares worth $10,532,218. 54.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Asana by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 125,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,809,000 after purchasing an additional 69,350 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,686,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,826,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Asana by 621.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,177,000 after purchasing an additional 877,373 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,443,000. 33.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

