Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Asensus Surgical Inc. is a medical device company which is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided Surgery(TM). Asensus Surgical Inc., formerly known as TransEnterix Inc., is based in RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. “

Get Asensus Surgical alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Asensus Surgical in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:ASXC opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.89 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.52. Asensus Surgical has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $6.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.43.

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Asensus Surgical had a negative return on equity of 35.38% and a negative net margin of 1,162.78%. The business had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Asensus Surgical will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Asensus Surgical by 411.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 955,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 768,730 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical during the second quarter worth about $217,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical during the second quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

Asensus Surgical Company Profile

Asensus Surgical, Inc is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, economic shortcomings in surgery.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asensus Surgical (ASXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Asensus Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asensus Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.