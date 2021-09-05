ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,006.15 ($78.47).

ASC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on ASOS from GBX 5,750 ($75.12) to GBX 5,000 ($65.33) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 6,700 ($87.54) price target on ASOS in a research note on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group set a GBX 5,250 ($68.59) price target on ASOS in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 6,680 ($87.27) price objective on ASOS in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,300 ($95.37) price objective on ASOS in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

In other news, insider Nick Beighton sold 29,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,100 ($66.63), for a total transaction of £1,507,458 ($1,969,503.53).

ASC stock traded down GBX 205 ($2.68) on Friday, reaching GBX 3,495 ($45.66). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,252. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,187.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,883.75. ASOS has a 12-month low of GBX 3,492.46 ($45.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32). The firm has a market cap of £3.49 billion and a PE ratio of 19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.99.

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

