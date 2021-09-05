Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) by 322.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 407,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 311,111 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Aspen Group were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Group during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Aspen Group by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the first quarter worth $110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 157.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 20,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 66.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 14,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Group alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on ASPU. Northland Securities began coverage on Aspen Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Aspen Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aspen Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.79.

In other news, CEO Michael Mathews bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.77 per share, with a total value of $57,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 892,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,152,298.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASPU opened at $5.78 on Friday. Aspen Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $12.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.45. The company has a market capitalization of $144.89 million, a PE ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 0.66.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.70 million. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aspen Group, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Group Profile

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.