Assembly Biosciences, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($1.55) Per Share (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 2nd. William Blair analyst R. Prasad expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.55) per share for the year. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $3.10 price objective on the stock.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.11. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 78.57% and a negative return on equity of 37.80%.

ASMB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.68.

NASDAQ:ASMB opened at $3.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.14. The firm has a market cap of $146.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.32. Assembly Biosciences has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $19.30.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 18.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,291,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,142,000 after purchasing an additional 508,368 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 74.1% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,431,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,583,000 after acquiring an additional 609,234 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 55.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 381,709 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 45.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 206,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 44.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 577,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 177,335 shares during the last quarter. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John G. Mchutchison sold 12,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $43,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses in two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

