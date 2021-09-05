Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Stock Position Lifted by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,662 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the first quarter worth $34,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Associated Banc during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 464.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Associated Banc during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Associated Banc during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Associated Banc stock opened at $20.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.32. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1 year low of $12.03 and a 1 year high of $23.94.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.01%.

ASB has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut Associated Banc from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Associated Banc has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

In other news, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $92,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David L. Stein sold 16,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $335,169.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Associated Banc Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

