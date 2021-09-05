Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Stock Holdings Decreased by Burney Co.

Burney Co. lowered its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Assurant by 920.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Assurant by 279.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Assurant by 1,095.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Assurant by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $170.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.34 and a 200-day moving average of $152.64. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.66. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.11 and a twelve month high of $171.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.50. Assurant had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.05%. Equities research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

Assurant announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.59%.

In other news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total value of $117,472.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,062.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AIZ shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Assurant from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 target price for the company.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

