AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 9,401.67 ($122.83).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,220 ($120.46) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £100 ($130.65) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,950 ($130.00) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a £100 ($130.65) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of LON AZN traded down GBX 105 ($1.37) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 8,509 ($111.17). The stock had a trading volume of 1,235,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,564. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of GBX 6,499.80 ($84.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,848 ($115.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of £131.82 billion and a PE ratio of 41.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8,493.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 7,901.92.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a GBX 64.80 ($0.85) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 97.35%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

