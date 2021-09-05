ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target Increased to C$47.00 by Analysts at CSFB

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) had its price objective lifted by CSFB from C$46.50 to C$47.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ACO.X. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ATCO from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ATCO from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of ATCO from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$46.89.

Get ATCO alerts:

Shares of ACO.X stock opened at C$42.26 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$43.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$42.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.09. The firm has a market cap of C$4.83 billion and a PE ratio of 22.60. ATCO has a 12 month low of C$35.68 and a 12 month high of C$46.19.

In related news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 7,400 shares of ATCO stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$42.98 per share, with a total value of C$318,016.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,300,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,130,287,984.79.

About ATCO

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.