Atlas Crest Investment (NYSE:ACIC) Now Covered by Benchmark

Benchmark began coverage on shares of Atlas Crest Investment (NYSE:ACIC) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE ACIC opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.33. Atlas Crest Investment has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $18.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Atlas Crest Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Atlas Crest Investment by 672.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Atlas Crest Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Crest Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Crest Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. 46.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to engage in the business of designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility that can carry passengers for 60 miles at speeds of up to 150 mph.

