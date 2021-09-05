Atlas Private Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Atlas Private Wealth Management decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,538 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 4.4% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth approximately $1,808,000. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its stake in Apple by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 90,334 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Apple by 126.9% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 17,520 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 9,799 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in Apple by 4.4% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,770,045 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $927,225,000 after acquiring an additional 284,709 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Apple by 68.6% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 583,160 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,861,000 after acquiring an additional 237,361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $154.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.79. The company has a market cap of $2.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.10 and a 52-week high of $154.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. New Street Research lowered Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.79.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

