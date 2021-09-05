ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.85 Per Share (TSE:ATA)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) – Analysts at Cormark increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 2nd. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.84. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Get ATS Automation Tooling Systems alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares increased their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. TD Securities increased their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$35.50 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of TSE ATA opened at C$46.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$39.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$32.88. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a fifty-two week low of C$16.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.21. The company has a market cap of C$4.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.79.

In other news, Senior Officer Chris Hart sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.84, for a total value of C$338,442.00. Also, Senior Officer Simon Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.25, for a total value of C$221,261.00. Insiders sold a total of 20,025 shares of company stock worth $780,803 over the last quarter.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.