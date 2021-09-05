AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.37) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AudioEye’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.38). AudioEye posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 208.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AudioEye will report full-year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($1.22). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($1.12). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow AudioEye.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 55.65% and a negative net margin of 37.98%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AEYE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Maxim Group downgraded AudioEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on AudioEye from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of AudioEye from $32.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEYE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.96. The stock had a trading volume of 54,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,548. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.68. AudioEye has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $44.37. The firm has a market cap of $146.97 million, a PE ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 2.14.

In related news, insider David Moradi acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.60 per share, with a total value of $116,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Carr Bettis sold 5,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $77,491.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 410,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,446,624.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,844 shares of company stock valued at $408,591. Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AudioEye by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 248,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after buying an additional 10,318 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AudioEye by 255.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 98,256 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AudioEye by 11.1% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AudioEye by 15.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in AudioEye during the second quarter worth about $739,000. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.

