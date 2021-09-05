Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Laird Norton Trust Company LLC

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC trimmed its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $207.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.73. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.31 and a 52 week high of $217.15.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 61.79%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $490,456.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,028. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,961 shares of company stock worth $1,605,844 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADP. Credit Suisse Group cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.79.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

