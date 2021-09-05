AXPR Hits One Day Volume of $232,659.00 (AXPR)

AXPR (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One AXPR coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0114 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AXPR has traded down 42.7% against the US dollar. AXPR has a market cap of $3.20 million and $232,659.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00059849 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003460 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00014909 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.06 or 0.00121793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $400.36 or 0.00798531 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00048184 BTC.

AXPR Coin Profile

AXPR is a coin. It launched on January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . AXPR’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire . AXPR’s official website is www.axpire.io

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

AXPR Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXPR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AXPR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AXPR using one of the exchanges listed above.

