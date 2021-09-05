B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM) Insider Daniel Topping Buys 2,163 Shares

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM) insider Daniel Topping acquired 2,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 324 ($4.23) per share, for a total transaction of £7,008.12 ($9,156.15).
Daniel Topping also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 30th, Daniel Topping acquired 671 shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 333 ($4.35) per share, for a total transaction of £2,234.43 ($2,919.30).
BPM opened at GBX 323 ($4.22) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £121.02 million and a P/E ratio of 8.46. B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 220 ($2.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 340 ($4.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 317.87 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 298.14.
B.P. Marsh & Partners Company Profile
B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, developmental capital/acquisition capital, startups, management buyouts, management buyins, and hive offs. The firm does not invest in insurance companies or businesses exposed to principle risk.
