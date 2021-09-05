Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Shares Sold by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 27,291,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,450,000 after purchasing an additional 10,720,785 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 326.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,000,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592,126 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 144.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,516,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,364,000 after purchasing an additional 896,477 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $11,302,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $7,616,000. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total transaction of $72,864.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $179,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BW opened at $7.20 on Friday. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The stock has a market cap of $617.90 million, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 2.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.71.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $202.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

