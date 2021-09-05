Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,955,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $814,178,000 after buying an additional 123,574 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 59.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,749,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $616,037,000 after buying an additional 1,394,905 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,463,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,811,000 after buying an additional 69,913 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 46.2% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,418,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,020,000 after buying an additional 763,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,304,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,596,000 after buying an additional 59,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARE opened at $208.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.49. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.08 and a 12 month high of $209.76.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 5,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,046,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total transaction of $2,612,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,788,934.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,538 shares of company stock worth $19,454,703 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARE. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.71.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

