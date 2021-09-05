Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 460 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,866 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,547 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.

Facebook stock opened at $376.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $359.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.13 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.04, for a total value of $95,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.62, for a total transaction of $25,556,926.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,661,440 shares of company stock worth $936,782,122. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

