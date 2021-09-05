Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 6,815 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,815 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.78.

Sysco stock opened at $77.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.71 and a 200-day moving average of $78.83. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $53.85 and a one year high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.44.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 130.56%.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $578,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $385,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

