Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Trims Holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned about 0.18% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBSS. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 613,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,481,000 after purchasing an additional 40,903 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA raised its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 228,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,272,000 after purchasing an additional 25,339 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 240,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,704,000 after purchasing an additional 23,824 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 17,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

Shares of JBSS opened at $84.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.35 million, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.02. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.00 and a 1 year high of $94.97.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.08). John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 25.40%.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $3.00 dividend. This is a boost from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous None dividend of $2.50. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th.

In other John B. Sanfilippo & Son news, Director Ellen Taaffe sold 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total value of $150,529.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,538.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.