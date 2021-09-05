Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Shares Down 4.7%

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $46.40 and last traded at $46.55. 4,818 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 494,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.87.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BALY. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 2.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.67.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $267.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.22 million. Bally’s had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 825.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bally’s Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Bally’s in the first quarter worth about $25,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Bally’s by 194.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bally’s during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bally’s during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bally’s Company Profile (NYSE:BALY)

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

