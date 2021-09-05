BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,059 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,294 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BANF. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the first quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in BancFirst by 494.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in BancFirst by 55.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in BancFirst in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BANF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BancFirst in a report on Monday, July 19th.

BancFirst stock opened at $55.57 on Friday. BancFirst Co. has a 12-month low of $39.20 and a 12-month high of $77.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.32. BancFirst had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 30.54%. On average, analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. BancFirst’s payout ratio is currently 45.33%.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

